Insecurity: Gov Bago bans night movement of Okada, Keke Napep

Gov. Bago

…Orders Demolition of Criminal Hideouts

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

In a decisive move to curb the growing wave of insecurity in Niger State, Governor Umaru Bago has announced a ban on the movement of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Napep) from 6pm to 6am within Minna, the state capital.

The directive, which may be extended to other local government areas, was announced during a critical stakeholders’ security meeting held at the Government House in Minna. The meeting was attended by traditional leaders from the Minna Emirate and heads of security agencies.

Governor Bago emphasized that motorcycles and tricycles have been identified as key tools used by criminals in carrying out attacks, including theft, stabbing, and other violent acts.

“The responsibility of any government is to secure the lives and properties of its citizens, and I will not sit back and watch criminals continue to wreak havoc in the state,” Bago declared.

The governor also ordered the immediate demolition of any house found to be harboring criminals or serving as a center for drug peddling. He warned district, village, and ward heads to document and monitor individuals residing in their communities.

“Any house found harboring criminals will be demolished. The same goes for buildings where hard drugs are sold,” he said.

While medical emergency responders are exempted from the night movement restriction, the governor made it clear that the measure is temporary and aimed at addressing the escalating security challenges in the capital city.

Governor Bago vowed to personally lead operations into criminal hideouts, urging residents to support security agencies in identifying and flushing out criminal elements.

“Fighting insecurity should be everybody’s business. These criminals live among us. I am ready to lead the operation to their hideouts and bring them to justice,” he stated.

He further warned parents to caution their children against engaging in violence or criminal activities, adding that offenders will face prosecution with the full weight of the law.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Governor Comrade Yakubu Garba, Emir of Minna Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago, traditional leaders, and senior security officials in the state.