Insecurity: Gov Alia puts residents, security agencies on red alert

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has ordered security agencies and residents to be on red alert in the days ahead over insecurity.

In the last few weeks, parts of the state have witnessed worsening insecurity, particularly in the Otukpo, Kwande and Sankera axis comprising Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas, LGAs.

Close to 30 lives were lost in the series of herders’ attacks witnessed in Otukpo, while Sankera recorded close to 60. Kwande LGA, as per the lawmaker, resenting the area records no less than five deaths daily, with many committees already taken over and renamed by the invading armed herdsmen.

The attacks have also rendered countless locals homeless, with many taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps.

Given the mounting tension and worsening insecurity, the Governor, in a statement weekend by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, directed everyone in the state to be on alert.

Part of the statement with the caption “Benue on Alert “ reads: “Governor Hyacinth Alia has directed all security formations in the state to be awake, and the people, especially the locals, to remain watchful and immediately alert the security agencies of any suspicious movement around their localities.

“This is an important update. Take it seriously please.”

Vanguard News