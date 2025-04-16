Insecurity: Flush out bad eggs among you, Anambra commissioner tells non-indigenes

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, has called on non-indigenes residing in the state to assist in the fight against insecurity by identifying and flushing out criminal elements within their communities.

Dr. Mefor made the appeal while receiving members of the Association of Non-Indigenes Welfare in Anambra State, who paid him a courtesy visit in Awka.

He acknowledged the positive contributions of non-indigenes to the state’s development, noting their involvement in sectors such as security, employment, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and youth empowerment—areas where they have also benefited from Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s inclusive policies.

However, he expressed concern over rising security challenges and noted that data showed a significant number of those apprehended for criminal activities in the state were non-indigenes.

“The issue of security is very important. Put it on your agenda. Data shows that the majority of criminals we apprehended are non-indigenes. They are tarnishing the reputation of those of you who are doing legitimate businesses,” Mefor said.

He urged the association to support the governor’s security initiatives and work collaboratively to ensure that the few miscreants among them either reform or leave the state.

Mefor further highlighted state-led empowerment programmes such as 1Youth 2Skills and the Solution Innovation District (SID), noting that over 30,000 youths have been trained and empowered.

“Anyone willing to engage in meaningful ventures is welcome. I can personally assist them through SID. Criminality is not the way forward,” he said.

He also expressed the ministry’s willingness to collaborate with the association in promoting the achievements of the state government.

Responding, Chief Ikechukwu Ugwuoke, President General of the association, and Igwe Amos Nkwuda, traditional leader of Non-Indigenes in the state, commended Governor Soludo’s visionary leadership and pledged their continued support, including backing his re-election bid.