Insecurity: Aiyedatiwa committed to keeping Ondo Safe — Amotekun Commander Adeleye

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, has reaffirmed the administration’s strong commitment to the safety of lives and property across the state under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Speaking in Akure during his birthday celebration, which drew dignitaries from across the state, Adeleye praised the governor for prioritizing security and providing consistent support and funding for the Amotekun Corps.

“The governor wants every resident to sleep with their two eyes closed,” Adeleye said. “Security is a major pillar of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration, and he is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of lives and property.”

He emphasized that no meaningful development can occur in an atmosphere of insecurity and commended the governor’s declaration that Amotekun has come to stay in the state, with continued funding to enhance its operations.

“Amotekun Corps has soared to unprecedented heights and has become a shining example of the transformative power of state-level security,” he said. “Our journey has been marked by remarkable achievements and unwavering resilience. We’ve built strong community relationships, earning the trust and respect of the people we serve.”

The birthday celebration also served as an occasion for Adeleye to express gratitude to the governor for his reappointment and consistent leadership.

The event was attended by a host of notable personalities, including: Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Deji of Akureland, Kemi Nanna Nandap, Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, Chairman, Ondo SUBEB, Prince Biyi Poroye, Executive Director, Alpha 3D, Ondo State, Hon. Kenneth Odusola, Director-General, OSRC, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, MHA, Owo 1, Hon. Ebenezer Alabi, former Chairman, PDP Ondo State, Comrade Ademola Odudu, Chairman, NURTW Ondo State, Mrs. Ronke Ojo, Commissioner, Local Government Service Commission, Pastor Taiwo Gbamila, SSA to the Governor on Multimedia, Hon. Olumuyiwa Ogunyemi (Eyiyato), SSA on Community Integration, Hon. Tomide Akinribido, former MHA and current SSA on ICT, Maha Adunni Onigegeara, SA on Research and Documentation.

The celebratory event highlighted Adeleye’s leadership achievements and the critical role Amotekun continues to play in strengthening grassroots security across Ondo State.