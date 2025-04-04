Inmate kills wife during prison visit

FILE IMAGE
An inmate killed his wife as she visited him in a prison in eastern Germany, prosecutors said on Friday.
The Thursday incident occurred at the Burg prison in Magdeburg, west of Berlin.
The 37-year-old prisoner was reportedly alone with his 35-year-old wife in a room set up for visitors of long-term inmates.
The woman was subsequently found dead, with prosecutors investigating the incident on suspicion of homicide
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.