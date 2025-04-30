Inferno renders widow, journalist, others homeless in Akwa Ibom community

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A devastating midnight fire has left several families homeless in Atabong community, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, including a widow with six children and Miriam Daniels, the TVC News Correspondent in the state.

The inferno, which occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, was reportedly caused by a gas explosion triggered by a lit candle in one of the apartments.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread rapidly, leaving residents with barely enough time to escape. Affected occupants said they were unable to salvage any belongings.

One of the victims revealed that the 15-room bungalow was completely razed, displacing over seven families and destroying all their possessions.

Residents blamed the tragedy in part on the lack of electricity in the area. The community has reportedly been without power for over seven months due to a faulty transformer, forcing many to rely on candles for lighting.

Victims have appealed to the Akwa Ibom State Government and Governor Umo Eno to urgently come to their aid, as they are now homeless and without support.