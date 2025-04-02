Inferno: Makinde halts Aleshinloye market demolition

IBADAN — GOVERNOR ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, declared that his administration will restructure the Alesinloye Market in Ibadan, to avert a recurrence of the fire incident that destroyed goods worth millions of Naira in March.

The governor also said that the state government has provided some sort of palliatives to serve as an immediate cushion for the victims of the fire incident.

The governor stated this when he carried out an on-site inspection of the market, noting that it was sad that though there was a fire station in the market, it could not stop the fire.

Governor Makinde said: “There are two things out there. One is to organise the market itself, because right where the fire broke out, there is a fire station, but they could not stop the fire.

“So, we have to ensure that we do whatever is necessary to make sure the fire station is functional.

“Two, there is a place that the local government is going to demolish and I have told the chairman that the place should not be demolished until an alternative is provided for the people.

“We will be working on that together within the next few days so that we can cushion the impact of the fire incident on the people.

“We have provided some palliatives for them and I told them too that we have to work together to ensure that this kind of thing does not happen again.

“We have to enlighten the people. It is better to avoid anything that can lead to a fire incident than to curtail it. So, the advocacy should be that people should store things, especially things that have the potential to get burnt, with utmost caution.”