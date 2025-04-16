INEC Chairman, Yakubu, urges youth to champion peaceful elections

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has asked African youths to lead the charge in promoting peaceful and credible elections across the continent.

Yakubu spoke on Tuesday while delivering a lecture on “Democracy and Peaceful Elections in West Africa” to students of International Affairs and Diplomacy and those of Peace and Conflict Studies at the Civil Service University in the Republic of The Gambia.

The INEC Chairman who was a guest of the University, also urged the youths to actively engage in the electoral process with a positive mindset, shun electoral malpractices, and uphold democratic values.

Highlighting the indispensable role of young people in the electoral processes, the INEC Chairman noted that elections in Africa cannot succeed without youth participation.

He said; “Young people form the backbone of election duty staff,” he said, pointing out that Election Management Bodies EMBs lack the manpower to conduct elections without recruiting youths as temporary or ad hoc staff.

“Beyond logistics and staffing, he emphasized that youths also make up the largest segment of the voting population. His words: “Before the elections, they are involved in voter registration, one of the most critical stages of the electoral cycle. It is a duty that must be undertaken with sincerity, patriotism, and a sense of responsibility.”

Yakubu further urged the youths to be upright and law-abiding, saying; “If you want peaceful elections, play your part for God and country. Do the right thing. Obey the laws and regulations. That’s how we make every vote count.”

He also drew attention to the role of youths as political party agents, cautioning against misrepresenting facts or feeding political stakeholders with false information which, he warned, could trigger violence and undermine public trust in the process.

Turning to the influence of digital media, Prof. Yakubu warned against the spread of fake news, particularly during election periods. “Don’t be among the fake news merchants. If it’s not verified, don’t share it. As citizen reporters, you have a duty to report elections truthfully and responsibly,” he said.

He encouraged young people not to lose faith in democracy or withdraw from civic engagement.

“This is the system we have chosen. It is ours to nurture, defend, and improve. Every young African must play a role in deepening and strengthening democratic institutions”, he stated.