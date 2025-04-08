INEC Chairman, Yakubu, presides over management meeting

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is currently presiding over the commission’s weekly management meeting, hours after fake news merchants announced his sack on social media.

On Monday afternoon, a viral WhatsApp message indicated that Mahmood was sacked and replaced with Prof. Olamilekan.

“INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmud Yakubu has been replaced with Prof. Bashiru Olamilekan by President Tinubu”, the message which had no attribution had read.

In response to a message from Vanguard, Chief Press Secretary CPS to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi simply said; “Please, disregard. It is not true”.

Yakubu who is rounding off his second tenure in office, is expected to exit the system towards the end of the year.

INEC in a tweet on its ‘X’ handle on Tuesday said; “The Independent National Electoral Commission’s INEC weekly meeting began earlier today at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, with the Hon. Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu superintending.

“National Commissioners attending the meeting include: Mr. Sam Olumekun mni, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, Mr Kenneth Ukeagu, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, and Dr Baba Bila.

“Others are: Malam Mohammed Haruna, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, Prof. Sani Adam (SAN) and Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Orianran-Anthony.

“Crucial decisions will be taken at the meeting”.