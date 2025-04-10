Indigeneship Bill may spark ethnic tensions, Group warns Speaker Abbas

Abbas

By Dapo Akinrefon

A socio-cultural group, De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, has urged the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, to reject a proposed bill seeking to redefine indigeneship rights in Nigeria, warning that it could provoke widespread ethnic conflict across the country.

In a strongly worded statement titled “Rejection of the Proposed Bill on Indigenous Rights Due to Its Potential to Invite Ethnic Conflict,” the group’s leaders — Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (rtd), Alternate Chairman of the Board of Trustees; Mr. Miftau Bolaji Are, President; and Mr. Taofeeq Yomi Tokosi, Secretary General — criticized the bill as a potential trigger for national disunity.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Kalu Okezie, proposes to grant indigenous rights to individuals who have either resided in a location for at least ten years or have been married to an indigene for the same period. However, the Foundation described the proposal as “destabilizing” and warned it could lead to “widespread ethnic tensions, communal violence, and conflicts among various groups.”

According to the group, the current legal framework — including Sections 13 and 14 of the Constitution and the Federal Character Commission Act — already provides sufficient protection for indigenous peoples’ rights. They argue that expanding indigeneship to include residency or marital ties would dilute these rights and exacerbate social division.

“The Federal Character Commission Act has not even been fully implemented,” the statement noted. “Introducing legislation that weakens these rights could lead to marginalization and greater friction among communities.”

Citing examples from countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the group emphasized that indigenous rights should remain distinct from residency or citizenship. “At no time have these countries equated indigenous rights with residency-based citizenship,” they added.

The group also criticized the lack of engagement from the House of Representatives, noting that they had earlier submitted a memorandum on the issue in April 2024, but were never invited to defend their position.

“This proposal is inconsistent with principles of natural justice, equity, and good conscience,” the statement continued. “Its enactment could incite social unrest similar to the xenophobic conflicts witnessed in South Africa.”

Urging the Lagos State Caucus in the National Assembly to oppose the bill, the Foundation stressed the need to preserve the delicate balance of peace and cultural identity in Lagos and other indigenous territories.

“We have full confidence in your leadership and commitment to upholding the interests of Lagos indigenes,” the group told Speaker Abbas. “We urge you to take a firm stance against this bill and protect the historical and constitutional rights of indigenous communities in Lagos and across Nigeria.”