India orders all Pakistani citizens to leave country

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard as tourists arrive to watch the retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post on the outskirts of Amritsar on April 24, 2025. At least 26 people were killed April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir when gunmen opened fire on tourists, security sources told AFP, in the insurgency-hit region’s deadliest attack on civilians since 2000. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)

All Pakistani citizens in India must leave the country by April 29, New Delhi’s foreign ministry said Thursday, in the latest diplomatic measure taken after an attack it blames on Islamabad.

“In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect” the statement read. “All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended.”

It will not impact Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi, although their numbers were reduced by Indian orders a day earlier.

