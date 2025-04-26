Independence Hall of UI Alumni launches association

… Seeks alumni, public support

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

In an effort to foster community development, membership participation and strengthening alumni ties, the Great Independence Hall Alumni Association, GIHAA, a male hall, has officially been inaugurated.

The newly established association, founded by graduates of Great Independence Hall at the University of Ibadan, has as one of its aims to uphold the distinguished values and traditions of the hall while supporting educational initiatives and community outreach programs.

A statement issued on Saturday by the President of GIHAA, Omotola Ifafore, emphasized the group’s vision of creating lasting impact through collaboration and mutual commitment among its members.

According to Ifafore: “Our mission is rooted in the belief that through collective endeavor and mutual commitment, we can achieve a substantial and lasting impact.”

The statement explained that GIHAA, has as part of its objectives to organize networking events to promote professional and personal interaction among alumni, launch community outreach projects to foster social responsibility, and support scholarships and educational programs to enhance learning opportunities for current students.

It added that its first philanthropic initiative will see the procurement and donation of a public address system to the current student body of Great Independence Hall.

The association’s President further explained that the project is designed to improve communication and engagement during student activities and events.

“We are committed to cultivating a dynamic and supportive community that truly exemplifies the spirit of Great Independence Hall,” he added.

GIHAA is inviting all alumni and interested members of the public to participate in its activities and support its mission.