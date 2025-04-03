Independence Bridge Closure: Gridlock persists in Lagos despite FG’s reopening order

…Commuters resort to ferries, motorists recount ordeals

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Despite the Federal Government’s directive for the immediate reopening of Independence Bridge, Mekwen, gridlock persisted in Lagos Island on Thursday as the bridge remained closed.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, had ordered the reopening on Wednesday following widespread complaints about traffic congestion caused by the planned maintenance and rehabilitation of the bridge.

However, as of Thursday morning, traffic remained chaotic, with motorists stranded for hours, while some commuters resorted to ferry transport to avoid the gridlock.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, confirmed that rehabilitation work is still ongoing, particularly on a section of the bridge that has been cut off and requires urgent repairs before it can be reopened.

She reiterated that the bridge’s closure, which began on April 1, 2025, is scheduled to last until the end of May.

“The closure affects traffic traveling from Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku towards Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid congestion,” Kesha said.

She apologized for the inconvenience, assuring residents that the repairs are necessary for the safety and stability of the bridge.

Many motorists and commuters spent hours trapped in gridlock, with some forced to sleep on the road or in their offices. By 6 a.m. Thursday, the traffic had already built up from Lekki and Victoria Island towards the Mainland.

In response, there was a surge in ferry transportation as desperate commuters sought alternative routes. The Ipakodo Jetty in Ikorodu saw heavy passenger traffic, but operations were briefly disrupted by a fire outbreak that gutted a LAGFERRY boat. Fortunately, no lives were lost, though nine passengers sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

The Lagos State Government has advised motorists without urgent business on the Island to avoid the Independence Bridge area.

Alternative routes provided include: For motorists heading to Victoria Island from Ahmadu Bello Way: Use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Akin Adesola Street, Falomo Roundabout, and Obafemi Awolowo Road.

For motorists heading to Third Mainland Bridge: Follow Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Akin Adesola Street, Alfred Rewane Road, Osborne Road, and Ring Road.

For those heading to Inner Marina and CMS: Take Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Akin Adesola Street, Falomo Roundabout, Obafemi Awolowo Road, and J.K. Randle Road.

The government urged road users to cooperate with traffic management personnel to ease movement.

Motorists caught in the gridlock expressed frustration over the severe delays and lack of visible traffic enforcement.

Akinwale Odebiyi: “I spent six hours from Ojodu Berger to Victoria Island in the morning and another five hours back. There were no LASTMA officials to manage the chaos.”

Nosa John: “My wife left Agege at 9 a.m. for a burial in Ajah but didn’t arrive until 6 p.m. She couldn’t make it. She was stuck on the road all night and only got home at 7:30 a.m. the next day.”

Remi Ojulari: “It took me seven hours to get from Victoria Island to Iyana-Oworo. LASTMA officials were nowhere to be found. Are they on strike?”

Muritala Alao (commercial driver): “The road is still blocked at Bonny Camp, and Mekwen Bridge is cut off in the middle. Until repairs are completed, traffic will remain unbearable.”

With the ongoing repairs and worsening congestion, commuters are left with little choice but to endure the hardship or seek alternative transportation.