INC fumes over destruction of Gov Fubara’s billboards, removal of portraits in Rivers

…Calls for Sacking of LG Administrators

By Daniel Abia – Port Harcourt

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has strongly condemned the destruction and removal of billboards and portraits of suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, describing the actions as “barbaric and provocative.”

Over the weekend, unidentified individuals were spotted tearing down images of Governor Fubara alongside that of the immediate past Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. Chijioke Ihunwo, in parts of Rivers State.

The backlash follows last week’s open letter by Prof. Godknows Boladei Igali, President of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), who questioned the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), over the removal of Fubara’s portraits from the Port Harcourt International Airport and other government offices.

Reacting to the incidents, INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, condemned the removal of the governor’s image, stating that Governor Fubara was suspended—not impeached—and therefore remains the legitimate symbol of governance in the state.

“It is most barbaric for anyone to begin tearing down billboards of a governor who was suspended without due process,” Okaba stated. “These actions are not only unlawful but seem calculated to provoke Governor Fubara’s supporters into retaliation, possibly to justify prolonging the state of emergency in the state.”

Prof. Okaba called on the Sole Administrator to demonstrate professionalism by sacking all the local government administrators recently appointed, declaring the appointments “illegal and unconstitutional.”

He continued: “When an illegality is instituted, it tends to multiply itself. The declaration of a state of emergency and the appointment of a sole administrator are both unconstitutional. The federal government, despite widespread local and international criticism, has remained indifferent.”

“The sole administrator was clearly instructed not to make laws or major policy decisions. Yet, we are seeing plans to prepare a new budget and appointments that many say are one-sided and unjust.”

When asked whether the removal of Governor Fubara’s image signaled the end of his political future, Okaba responded:

“The removal of his pictures or the destruction of his billboards has no bearing on whether he returns to power. These acts are simply provocative and must stop.”

He concluded with a direct message to the Sole Administrator:

“Remove the illegally appointed local government administrators and halt these barbaric efforts to erase the governor’s legacy in Rivers State.”