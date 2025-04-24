Imo Federal Roads: Ohanaeze Youths lambast Uzodimma’s critics

Gov Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – An Igbo group, under the name Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, on Thursday lambasted those they described as “desperate selfish politicians” in Imo state over their attacks on Governor Hope Uzodimma, for constructing the Federal roads linking Imo and other South East region states.

OYC leader, Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, while warning politicians against playing politics with quality projects by Uzodimma’s administration.

The Igbo group said they had to speak out against such action due to the federal roads were abandoned since 1999 by same politicians who now criticising the construction of the federal roads by Governor Uzodimma.

According to the group, “The recent media attack by some desperate selfish politicians and oppositions in Imo State regarding the construction of federal roads by the Hope Uzodimma administration is one of the most unwholesome political criticisms I have witnessed in Imo State.

“The Ohanaeze Youth Council, led by Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka expressed disapproval of some political profiteers in Imo who criticized the construction of long-abandoned federal roads in Imo State by the administration of His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodimma.

The Igbo group noted that; “Sadly, the political cliques who mismanaged state funds between 1999 and 2020 are now criticizing Governor Hope Uzodimma for his infrastructure development initiatives, including the construction of Umuahia federal, Okigwe Federal, and Orlu roads connecting Imo and Anambra States.

“The administration led by Gov Hope Uzodimma requires constructive and objective criticism to enhance its performance. Criticism driven by political bias and envy from desperate politicians who misappropriated Imo State’s resources since 1999 is unacceptable to Igbo youth and progressive-minded individuals. The dualization and repair of Orlu Road, Umuahia Road, and Okigwe Road offer substantial economic advantages to Ndi-Imo and the broader Ndigbo community. Gov Hope Uzodimma’s handling of federal road repairs and construction by reconvening Imo State politicians is a politically motivated maneuver aimed at gaining power in 2027.”

They pointed out that; “Undoubtedly, good federal roads in Imo State facilitate access for business people, thereby increasing the state’s internally generated revenue, we have observed that over the past 3 years, travellers within Southeast utilizing the en-route from Onitsha, Port Harcourt, and Owerri to Enugu have found Okigwe road to Enugu to be the most convenient road.”

It was their advice that; “Governor Hope Uzodimma should broaden his scope of repairing and constructing federal roads to encompass other intra-LGA roads within the state, including the road from Ntueke to Isiekenesi and further to Okwelle, the road from Ahiara Junction to Ehime Mbano Aba-Branch, the road from Orlu to Ihiala and Uli, the road from Anara junction Isiala Mbano to Ehime Mbano, Oriagu to Obowo Seven And Half Junction, the road from Umuna Orlu to Nkwerre and further to Amaraku, and the road from Akokwa to Arondizuogu and further to Okigwe.”