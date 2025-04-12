I’m open to being fifth wife – Toke Makinwa

Media personality and Nollywood actress Toke Makinwa has sparked fresh conversations around modern relationships after revealing she would consider being in a polygamous marriage.

Speaking in the latest episode of her podcast Toke Moments, the 40-year-old said she was open to being a second, third, fourth, or even fifth wife.

“In all honesty, at this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to be the second, third, fourth, or fifth wife, I will take it,” she said.

Makinwa further admitted that while she enjoys her independence and professional success, she often feels weighed down by constant decision-making and leadership roles in both her personal and professional lives.

“I am the boss everywhere and that could be tiring,” she said.

“You feel like you need someone to lean on. Someone that could decide what is for dinner. Must it be me?”

Makinwa was previously married to fitness expert Maje Ayida. The couple got married in 2014 but the union ended in 2017 following a highly publicised separation over alleged infidelity.