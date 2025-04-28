I’m not a rapper, Shallipopi vows not to attend 18th Headies awards

By Precious Osadebe

Singer Shallipopi has expressed dissatisfaction with the organisation of the 17th Headies Awards following a controversial moment during the ceremony on Sunday night in Lagos.

In a now-viral clip, Shallipopi was seen walking onto the stage after being announced as the winner of the Best Rap Single category for his song ‘Cast’ featuring Odumodublvck.

However, no plaque was presented to him, sparking confusion and criticism of the event’s management.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, the artiste voiced his frustration and vowed not to attend the next edition of Nigeria’s biggest platform for recognising creatives in the music space.

In a follow-up post, Shallipopi further distanced himself from the rap genre, suggesting that the Best Rap Single award should have gone to a “real” rapper among the nominees.

He wrote in Pidgin English,” The next one if una see me make I bend.

“I nor go even lie for una sef, I nor want that award give the real rappers wey dey the category, me Shallipopi I nor be rapper.”

Others nominated in the Best Rap Single category were Odumodublvck feat. Bloody Civilian & Wale (Blood on the Dance Floor), Ladipoe, Rozzz & Morrelo (Hallelujah), Magnito (Canada) and Jeriq (Ije Nwoke).