I’m capable of becoming Nigeria’s president — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Henry Oduah

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday said he has the capacity to become Nigeria’s president.

“I don’t have any doubt that I have the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land and I have what it takes,” Makinde said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

The Oyo governor, whose tenure will elapse in 2027, has been mentioned among likely hopefuls for the PDP’s presidential ticket as the party could be pushing for a southern candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

According to Makinde, the 2027 elections would be between Nigerians and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); and not a contest between the PDP and the APC.

He said the PDP members “must fix” the party before anybody can “aspire to be anything,” making allusion to the party’s lingering crisis.

“Let me also say this: if my political journey ends here, I am also happy,” he said.

On Monday, PDP governors rejected the coalition spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ruling out any plan by the party for mergers or coalition.

Makinde said during the television programme that individuals and party members have the right to associate with any coalition but the stand of the party is different. “Your house (the PDP) must be in order before you invite others,” he said.

Makinde did not however confirm if he was interested in the office of the president of Nigeria.

He said, “Nobody will set an agenda for me. I will set an agenda for myself.”

“People can say whatever they want to say (but) right now, I am focusing on what Oyo State people have given to me; the task ahead of us.

“So, I am not distracted. I will not play stunt politics; I will not do things because it feels right in some people’s ears. No, I will stay focused to ensure that we bring dividends of democracy to our people, look after them, and also build infrastructure that will lead our people well into the future. That is not consistent with whether somebody is going to go to the federal level or whether people are saying I must contest. If I want to contest, I will come out at the appropriate time.

“One thing you should expect from Seyi Makinde is that he would never come out to say I want to do XYZ without preparations and without being held accountable for whatever he says he wants to do.”