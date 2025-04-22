I’m alive and well, Ebenezer Obey speaks on death rumour

Legendary musician, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has shut down swirling rumours of his death, declaring that he is very much alive, healthy and in high spirits.

In a video released on Tuesday morning, the 83-year-old icon appeared energetic and vibrant, countering the false reports with a musical performance.

Singing in a blend of Yoruba, English and Pidgin, Obey-Fabiyi sang: “Hello, my name is Professor Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi. Satan, you don lose o, Satan, you don lose o, you don pafuka. Na lie lie you dey talk, you don pafuka.”

He followed the performance with a statement to his fans and the public: “It is fake news that started a few hours ago claiming that I, Evangelist Obey, have passed on to glory. It is a lie. I am alive, and that is not the word Jesus has written.”

The death rumour, which surfaced on Monday, quickly gained traction online and prompted an outpouring of premature tributes from fans.

However, his personal assistant, Tope Olukole, dismissed the claims in an interview with TVC later that evening.

“Let’s set the record straight: Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi is alive and thriving! He recently celebrated a joyous occasion — the 50th birthday of his second child’s spouse,” Olukole said.

“Rumours of his passing are baseless and entirely unfounded. We’re glad to see him active and well.”

The hoax comes just weeks after the music legend celebrated his 83rd birthday.