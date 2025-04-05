‘I’ll never let you down,’ Soludo assures APGA, Ndi Anambra

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Governor Charles Soludo has promised not to let the people of Anambra, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, down.

Soludo made the promise after he emerged unopposed in the APGA governorship primary election.

Soludo swept 3,168 votes, solidifying his position as the party’s flag bearer for the November 8, governorship election in Anambra State.

The primary election, held at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, witnessed the participation of 3,175 accredited delegates from 326 wards across 21 local government areas.

The returning officer for the election, Uche Nwegbo, said: “Total delegates for this election is 3,260; 3,175 are accredited delegates. 3,172 is the total votes, while 4 votes were invalid.

“The total yes-votes garnered by the governor is 3,168, while there were no no-votes.

“So, in line with the INEC guidelines and with the powers conferred on me as the chief returning officer for this election, I, Uche Nwegbo, hereby declare the governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as returned, as the candidate of our party.”

Also, the governor renominated his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, to run alongside him, signaling continuity and stability in the state’s leadership.

‘I am humbled’

In his acceptance speech, Soludo expressed gratitude to the delegates, and reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Anambra.

The governor said: “We, as a party have grown from strength to strength. We are the first registered progressive party in Nigeria. And our people have taken APGA as their own. Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra.

“I want to say that I am humbled by this historic display of solidarity to be able to raise the flag of our party again, and I want to say that I accept this nomination wholeheartedly.

“Anambra keeps rising with the progressive leadership that we have had through APGA, and I will continue to appreciate the leadership of the party.

“I appreciate the members of our party and the INEC observers. I do not think that we have ever had this kind of peaceful election where everything was orderly and in one hour everyone was able to cast their votes.

“In 2021, Anambra interviewed all the candidates and employed me, and all through the journey, three years down the line, you have been able to give us support. That is why we have been able to do what we do, which people say is magical.

“We are doing this without borrowing one Naira, and I know we will continue to do even more, and we continue to ask for your prayers.

“We are only at the introductory stage; Anambra has not seen anything yet. I appreciate the citizens and captains of industries who have been supporting us, and we will keep growing higher and higher.

“I appreciate the support groups, especially all that endorsed us for a second term. They are still coming up with more donations to the campaigns, and I thank those market women who are still eager to donate to our campaign.

“Many political parties have declared support for us, and never in Anambra State have we ever had a consensus like what we have today.”

Vanguard News