Ijeoma Ugochukwu champions single parents, vulnerable communities through empowerment, advocacy, entrepreneurship

Ijeoma Ugochukwu, Founder of Brace Up and Rise Up Foundation

Community leader, advocate, and entrepreneur Ijeoma Ugochukwu continues to make a lasting impact in Canada through her work supporting single parents, youth, and marginalized communities. As the founder of Brace Up and Rise Up Foundation, Ijeoma has created a safe and empowering space for single parents, particularly mothers facing emotional, social, and economic challenges.

Born out of her own lived experiences, the initiative provides access to support networks, mentorship, and vital resources that help families not only survive but thrive. Ijeoma is also the visionary behind Immaculate Trios Cleaning Services and Ijeoma Motivates Inc. Canada, businesses rooted in purpose, community service, and personal development.

“I started Brace Up and Rise Up because I know how isolating and overwhelming it can feel as a single parent,” said Ugochukwu. “This work is about reminding single parents that they are not alone. We’re building a community that empowers people to rise above their struggles and embrace the strength within them.”

Her dedication has earned her widespread recognition, including the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pin and multiple community leadership awards. From her volunteer service with the Salvation Army and New Circles Community Services to her recognition as Best Staff of the Year at VHA Home Health Care during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ijeoma’s work reflects resilience, compassion, and a deep commitment to social change.

In addition to her advocacy, Ijeoma is a mentor, motivational speaker, and champion of education, currently pursuing a Master’s degree at York University. Through Ijeoma Motivates Inc., she shares strategies on mindset, self-belief, and goal-setting tools she believes are critical for personal transformation and collective progress.

“True leadership is not about titles,” she adds. “It’s about service. It’s about lifting others as you rise and using your story to ignite hope in someone else’s journey.”

Ijeoma continues to be a beacon of hope for single parents, survivors of domestic violence, and underserved families, using every platform to drive impact, restore dignity, and inspire change.