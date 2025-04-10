Ijaws protest in Abuja, back INEC over Warri constituency delineation

By Omeiza Ajayi

Members of the Ijaw ethnic nationality in Warri, Delta State, on Thursday staged a solidarity rally in Abuja in support of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its delineation of the Warri Federal Constituency.

The group commended INEC for what they described as a fair and lawful implementation of a Supreme Court judgment.

Speaking during the rally at INEC headquarters, spokesman for the group, Chief David Reje, said the Ijaws have suffered from unfair ward allocation for over 29 years. He praised INEC for upholding the rule of law and ensuring due process in the delineation exercise.

“We are here to appreciate and thank INEC for its good work since 2022 after the Supreme Court judgment,” Reje said.

“You engaged all stakeholders — the Ijaws, Itsekiris, and Urhobos — including their traditional rulers. You visited the communities, carried out fieldwork, and developed a proposed report based on firsthand observation.”

He dismissed claims that stakeholders were not consulted, noting that all ethnic groups participated actively in discussions held in Warri, Asaba, and other locations.

Reje also addressed objections from some Itsekiri groups, saying:

“Gone are the days of arbitrary ward allocations. What INEC has done is a diligent and transparent delineation process, not done in secret but through extensive fieldwork.”

He hailed the delineation as a step toward political freedom and identity for the Ijaw people:

“We have moved from political slavery to political emancipation. No longer will others dictate our candidates. This is about cooperation, not domination. We seek a united federal constituency where all groups can thrive.”

The protesters were received by INEC officials, including National Commissioners Prof. Abdullahi Zuru and Malam Mohammed Haruna.

Prof. Zuru thanked the group for their peaceful conduct and support.

“We appreciate your recognition of the Commission’s efforts. INEC remains committed to doing what is right to uphold democracy in Nigeria. With God’s help, we will continue to let democracy guide all our decisions,” he said.