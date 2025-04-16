Ijaw APC leaders in Delta pass vote of confidence on Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Akpokona Omafuaire



The Delta Ijaw All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders Tuesday passed a confidence vote in President Bola Tinubu and others while confirming that Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will join their party at any moment.



The APC leaders, led by High Chief Michael Johnny, confirmed this at a meeting of the Delta State Ijaw APC leadership held in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.



Johnny said, “Sheriff is coming to APC. Forget what you hear in social media. Sheriff Oborevwori is coming to APC. There are landlords and landladies. As Ijaw people, we are not against anybody coming to APC.”

He also said any Ijaw person who wants to join the party is free to do so. “The day you are ready to come, we are ready to receive you.”



Johnny said that serious defections are taking place at the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Delta South Ijaw, to the Delta South Ijaw APC camp.



Johnny was flanked by Raymos Guana, High Chief Mike Seikegba, and Mr. Joe Ekiyor, Sir. Theodore Ezonfade, Chief Davi Omare, Hon. Ebitonmo.A. Alapala, Chief Promise Lawuru, Hon. Wurus Fortune, Hon.(Engr.) Joseph Izonowei Sozaowei and Comrade Blackman Edisemi Mule, amongst others, said there is no leadership problem amongst the leaders in Delta Ijaw APC.



While noting that the Delta Ijaw APC leaders are loyal to the member representing the people of Delta South Senatorial District, Sen. Joel Onowakpo-Thomas, for his good representation, Johnny pledged their allegiance to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate.



“We are loyal to the APC State and National Working Committees, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Sen. Godswill Akpabio.” He said.



According to him, “These are the structure we belong. As Ijaw people, we are not after Ovie-Omo-Agege or Festus Keyamo structure. We are also loyal to the Elder Omeni Sobotie State Working Committee of the APC. We do not have any internal fight among us. There’s no clique between Orubebe or Michael Johnny clique.”

Johnny appreciated President Tinubu’s support for the people of Delta South Senatorial District, saying he had appointed about three people in the area and assured them that more would come.

Johnny and members of the Delta Ijaw APC leaders passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Sen. Joel Onowakpo-Thomas and endorsed them for a second term in office at the end of the meeting.

They said they have contributed to the rapid development of the Niger Delta, especially Delta South, as well as given meaningful appointments to some of its members.