IGP orders nationwide medical outreaches, palliatives to mark National Police Day

Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed all State Police Commands to organize free medical outreaches, humanitarian programs, and distribute palliatives to communities as part of activities marking the 2025 National Police Day celebration.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, announced this in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that the event, scheduled from April 2 to April 7, 2025, will include community engagements, security exhibitions, and other outreach programs aimed at strengthening police-community relations.

Adejobi recalled that President Bola Tinubu officially declared April 7 as National Police Day during the Nigeria Police Award and Commendation Ceremony on April 19, 2024. The celebration is meant to honor the dedication, sacrifices, and achievements of the Nigeria Police Force in maintaining national security.

Police Community Outreach Nationwide – April 4, 2025

Security Exhibition at Eagle Square, Abuja – April 5, 2025

Official Opening Ceremony & Walkathon Nationwide – April 6, 2025

Grand Parade & Procession at Eagle Square, Abuja – April 7, 2025

The event will bring together government officials, community leaders, representatives of MDAs, and other key stakeholders to celebrate the bravery and service of police officers.

Additionally, a special tribute will be paid to fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

IGP Egbetokun reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to professional excellence and public service, urging Nigerians to participate in celebrating the gallant officers who contribute to national security daily.