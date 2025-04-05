IGP invites Emir Sanusi for questioning over violent Sallah incident

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Inspector General of Police, IG Kayode Egbetokun has invited the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II to the force Intelligence department in Abuja for questioning in connection with a violent incident that occurred during the eid-el-fitr Sallah celebration.

The incident led to the reported death of a vigilante member, Surajo Rabiu and left another, Aminu Suleman injured.

A copy of the letter addressed to the Sanusi, said he was invited for an investigative meeting with regards to the incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within his domain.

The letter signed by Commissioner of Police (OPS), CP Olajide Ibitoye on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID) reads, “I have the directives of the Inspector General of police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID) to invite you for an investigative meeting with regards to an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain.

“In view of the above, you are hereby invited to Force Intelligence Department, opposite Police Force Headquarters Area 11. Abuja by 1000hrs of Tuesday 8th of April, 2025 Your availability is highly sought for a purposeful investigation,” it reads.

Recall, the police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the incident, said the incident occurred while the local guards were providing a shield on the entourage of Emir Sanusi II on their way returning from the Kofar Mata eid prayer ground after observing the two rakat eid-el-fitr prayers.