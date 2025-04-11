IGP Egbetokun commissions Ugborikoko Police Station built by TANTITA security services in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday commissioned the newly constructed Ugborikoko Divisional Police Headquarters in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. The facility was built and donated by TANTITA Security Services Nigeria Limited, in a move that highlights the importance of private-public partnerships in enhancing community security.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, AIG Salma Garba Dogo, the IGP commended TANTITA Security Services, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, and the company’s Managing Director, High Chief Kestin Pondi, for their generous contribution and unwavering support for security development in the region.

According to IGP Egbetokun, the new police headquarters is not just a building, but a vital step toward safeguarding lives and property in the Ugborikoko area. He emphasized that the gesture reflects deep community trust in the police and a shared commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order.

“To the officers and men of the Ugborikoko Division, this structure is more than just a place to work—it’s a symbol of hope and partnership,” the IGP stated.

In his remarks, High Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of TANTITA Security Services, expressed delight over the successful completion and handover of the station. He described the event as one of celebration for the people of Ugborikoko, and reaffirmed TANTITA’s commitment to promoting peace and security in Nigeria.

“This ultra-modern police station is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a quarter guard post, a dedicated generator house, and a functional drainage system for a healthy environment,” Pondi said.

He added that the station includes:

Two Hilux patrol vehicles

A 30KVA soundproof generator and a 30KVA solar power system

CCTV surveillance systems and computer equipment

Television sets, air conditioning units

A fully equipped conference room and interrogation room

Pondi emphasized that as a private security outfit with deep community roots and global standards, TANTITA understands that no society can thrive without peace and security. He highlighted that collaboration between the community and law enforcement is vital, and that the Nigeria Police Force remains the first line of defense in maintaining public order.

Earlier, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Omosetemi Agbede Zuokumor (Mrs.), recounted the transformation journey of the police station. She noted that upon assuming office on June 10, 2024, the facility was in a deplorable state, unfit for the officers serving there.

“Realizing the urgent need for change, I reached out to my longtime friend and brother-in-law, High Chief Kestin Pondi, who responded with unwavering support. What we see today is the result of seven months of dedication and hard work, beginning from the foundation laying on July 10, 2024,” she said.

The event marks a milestone in community-driven development and exemplifies how strategic partnerships can enhance policing infrastructure and public safety.