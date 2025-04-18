Ignore smear campaign against Tompolo, Niger Delta group urges FG

Tompolo

…Says Tantita’s security efforts raised crude oil output from 1.3m to current levels

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — A Niger Delta-based advocacy group, 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC), has called on the Federal Government to disregard what it described as a campaign of calumny against the Chairman of Tantita Security Services, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

In a statement released in Abuja, the group’s convener, Izon Ebi, lauded the Federal Government’s engagement of Tantita Security Services, crediting the move with increasing Nigeria’s crude oil production from 1.3 million barrels per day to its current output.

“The impact of Tompolo in the Niger Delta is not limited to the provision of security for oil pipelines and critical hydrocarbon infrastructure,” Ebi said. “He has also contributed significantly to regional development through the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko, the construction of modern community infrastructure, and empowerment of indigenes through job creation, scholarships, grants for small businesses, and skill acquisition programs both locally and abroad.”

Ebi criticized those opposing Tantita’s contract, alleging that many of them were beneficiaries of past oil theft who are now attempting to undermine the gains made under Tompolo’s leadership.

“It is unfortunate that instead of celebrating these achievements, former profiteers of oil theft are using media platforms and private podcasts to peddle falsehoods. Their goal is to distract the government from the proven results of Tantita’s surveillance operations,” he said.

He urged President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to disregard these “fifth columnists and detractors” who are aggrieved that their illicit activities have been disrupted.

“The new NNPCL board must stay focused, sustain the current momentum in safeguarding critical oil infrastructure, and target an output of over two million barrels per day by year-end to mitigate the economic impact of low global oil prices,” he added.

Ebi described the attacks on Tompolo and his associates, including Matthew Tonlagha, as driven by jealousy, greed, and a lack of genuine concern for the region’s welfare.

He warned that the Federal Government should remain cautious of “charlatans who lack both the capacity and commitment to deliver meaningful security in the oil and gas sector.”

“The government and the Nigerian people must not be deceived by detractors who wish to return the nation to the days of unchecked oil theft,” Ebi warned.

He concluded by demanding an immediate halt to the campaign of calumny and called on those responsible to issue a public apology to the people of the Niger Delta “to avoid the wrath of the gods and inevitable backlash.”