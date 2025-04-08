Ifa Council to Alaafin: We know you’ll not let Yoruba down

The Alaafin-elect, Prince Akeem Owoade.

By Adeola Badru

Members of the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) have expressed confidence in the ability of the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, to protect the sanctity of Yoruba cultural and traditional values.

They emphasised the importance of upholding the global respect that the tribe deserves, noting that the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, did his best to uphold Yoruba tradition against all odds.

In a statement signed by the President of the council, Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode in Tuesday, ICIR while congratulating the 46th Alaafin urged him to be wary of a particular traditional ruler in the Southwest who has been parading himself as “an emir.”

According to the council, this individual is an interloper in the Yoruba monarchical ascension process.

“The members of ICIR are overwhelmed with joy over the successful installation of Oba Owoade I, Elewuetu, as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom.”

“Your ascension, following the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, is a reflection of Eledumare’s plan to continue using Oyo for the emancipation of traditional Yoruba beliefs and religion.”

“Kabiyesi, kindly stay away from the interloper who was mistakenly recognized as a Yoruba traditional ruler but has turned himself into an ’emir’ and has been attacking our tradition.”

“We pledge our support towards protecting the throne and the core Yoruba values that will continue to uphold the respect accorded to our tradition and culture across the globe,” ICIR stated.