If Tinubu cannot redirect Nigeria, no politician can – Seyi Law

By Precious Osadebe

Comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, widely known as Seyi Law, has expressed strong confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s ability to steer the country in the right direction.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Teju Babyface Deep Dive podcast, Seyi Law stated that if President Tinubu fails to redirect Nigeria’s course, no other politician, including Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, is capable of doing so.

The 41-year-old, who openly supported Tinubu in the build-up to the 2023 elections, also disclosed that he has reasons for doubting the capabilities of Atiku and Obi.

He said, “I want to be 70 and 80 and I see my children enjoying the benefit of the sacrifice I’ve made today because I tell you wholeheartedly, not with any sentiment, if Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot redirect the ship of Nigeria, no politician currently can do it. None! Not Atiku, not Peter Obi, none of them. Not with what I know about all of them.

“You know somebody was talking with me one day. I know that this one is going to come with another backlash, but let’s say it. Somebody was talking with me one day, and he said you are not supporting somebody.

“And I said, ‘If you heard that a governor’s aide once had about N200 million cash in his car and the governor said he should go and deliver it somewhere, claiming it was for a contract and they caught the person, would you support that kind of governor?’ The person said, ‘Nah the people, whether they rule this country be that, why would I support such a person?’

“And I said that person is Peter Obi. Google it. But you don’t know about that because you choose to be blind by your followership. This is true and can be confirmed. Google it. I said there was a governor who once supported another candidate who wanted to become a godfather until this person fought against him.

“And the person came out to say that he was demanding N7.5 billion from him for the money he used to support him. And he said, ‘Nah, those APC governors,’ and I said that person is Peter Obi. That was what Obiano said.

“Once it is the person they support, automatically it becomes a lie. But when it is another person, it is the truth. It doesn’t work that way. The truth is not selective.”