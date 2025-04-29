Ibom Air announces resumption of Enugu Flights May 4

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The management of Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom State-owned airline, has announced the resumption of its flight operations to and from Enugu State, effective Sunday, May 4, 2025.

This development follows the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA).

According to a statement signed by the airline’s management and made available to journalists on Monday, the resumption comes after the issuance of an official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on April 28, 2025 (Ref: A0126/25 NOTAMC A0125/25), confirming that Runway 08/26 at Enugu Airport has resumed normal operations.

The statement reads: “Following the reopening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Ibom Air is pleased to announce the resumption of its flight operations to and from Enugu, effective Sunday, May 4, 2025.

“Consequently, all scheduled Ibom Air flights to and from Enugu from May 4 onwards have been reinstated.

“Our Customer Service Team is actively reaching out to affected passengers to facilitate rebooking and alternative travel arrangements where necessary.

“Ibom Air sincerely appreciates the patience and understanding of our esteemed passengers during the temporary disruption. We remain fully committed to providing the safe, reliable, and on-time service that our passengers expect.”