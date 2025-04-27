IBB Golf Club Interim Management Committee to start work immediately

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the newly appointed members of the Interim Management Committee of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Golf Club, to commence work immediately.

The Interim Management Committee will function under the supervision of the Board of Trustees, led by Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal.

A statement on Sunday, by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, said membership of the IBB Golf Club Interim Management Committee comprised of Dr Peter Deshi as Chairman and Barrister Yomi Oyelola as the Secretary.

Other members are; Otunba Gbengba Elegbeleye, Arc. Nanwor Mamven, Mrs. Ekanem Ekwueme, Arc. Arabi Bello, Lawan Aboki, Okey Nnaedozie, Fred Otobo and Julius Fadairo.

Recall that the Minister had emphasized the FCT Administration’s commitment to restoring order and efficiency to the prestigious club, which has recently experienced internal challenges.

The Minister also clarified the ownership status of the club, reiterating that it remained the property of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.