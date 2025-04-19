Ibas to revive Songhai Farms in Rivers

Ibok-Ete Ibas

The Rivers government has pledged to revive the Songhai Integrated Farms to boost food production and create lasting job opportunities for the youth.

Rivers Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (Rtd), stated this during an inspection visit on Saturday to the farm in Bunu Tai, Tai Local Government Area.

He noted that reviving the farms would strengthen food production, ensure food security, and reduce the state’s reliance on imported produce.

Ibas said the initiative would also provide employment, particularly for young people, and contribute positively to the state and national economy.

He added that local farmers would benefit, as the farm’s revival would increase support for agricultural productivity and domestic food output.

Ibas urged community leaders, youths, and women to protect government facilities and work with security agencies to safeguard public assets.

The administrator also visited the ongoing road reconstruction on P-Mac Avenue, Rumuodara, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, expressing satisfaction with the project’s progress.