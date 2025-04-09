Ibas shuns Court order appoints 23 LGA administrators in Rivers, new RSIEC management

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt
The sole administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (rtd), has appointed local government administrators for the 23 LGA of the state.
Ibas has also appointed a new chairman and members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) in view of conducting the LGA polls in the state.
This was coming after a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had on Tuesday barred Ibas from appointing LGA administrators.
A public announcement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Lucky Worika, noted that all the appointments take effect from last Monday.
The notice read: “His Excellency The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, has approved the appointments of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.
“He has also approved the reconstitution of some boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals, earlier suspended.
“All appointments take effect from Monday, the 7th of April 2025.”
The administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State include:
1. Mr Okroiyobi Animiete – Abua/Odual LGA
2. Mr Goodluck M. Ihenacho – Ahoada East LGA
3. Mr Promise Jacob – Ahoada West LGA
4. Dr Tamunotonye Peters – Akuku Toru LGA
5. Surveyor Atajit Francis – Andoni LGA
6. Barrister Ibiapuve Charles – Asari Toru LGA
7. Mr Kingsley N. Banigo – Bonny LGA
8. Dr Sokari Ibifuro Francis – Degema LGA
9. Dr Gloria Obo Dibiah – Eleme LGA
10. Barr Franklin P. Ajinwon – Emohua LGA
11. Dr Onyemachi S. Nwankwor – Etche LGA
12. Prof. Gospel G. Kpee – Gokana LGA
13. Mr Isaiah Christian Nobuawu – Ikwerre LGA
14. Dr Barinedum Nwibere – Khana LGA
15. Dr Clifford Ndu Walter – Obio Akpor LGA
16. Dr Chukwuma Aje – Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA
17. Eliel Owubokiri – Ogu/Bolo LGA
18. Mr Thompson Isodiki – Okrika LGA
19. Manager Ikechi Wala – Omuma LGA
20. Mr Fred Apiafi – Opobo/Nkoro LGA
21. Eletuuo Ihianacho – Oyigbo LGA
22. Dr Sam Kalagbor – Port Harcourt LGA
23. Mr Nuka O. S. Gbipah – Tai LGA
The following have also been appointed as chairman and members of the Rivers State Electoral Commission:
1. Dr Micheal Ekpai Odey – Chairman
2. Mr Lezaasi Lenee Torbira – Member
3. Prof Author Nwafor – Member
4. Prof Godfrey Woke Mbgudiogha – Member
5. Prof Joyce Akaninwor – Member
6. Dr Olive A. Bruce – Member
7. .Prof Chidi Halliday – Member
