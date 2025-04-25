Ibas appears before Reps panel, seeks more time to brief lawmakers

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Rivers State sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has appealed to the National Assembly’s Ad-hoc Committee for additional time to adequately prepare a detailed briefing on the ongoing situation in the state, citing the fragile security and political environment under the current state of emergency.

Addressing the committee at the National Assembly on Friday, Ibas began by acknowledging the leadership of the committee and the importance of its role in upholding democratic integrity.

“Mr. Chairman, please permit me to begin by respectfully acknowledging your leadership and the critical role of this committee in safeguarding the democratic and constitutional integrity of our great nation,” he said.

The Rivers State administrator expressed regret over his previous absence from earlier engagements with the committee, explaining that the delay was not out of disrespect but due to urgent governance demands.

“I deeply regret my inability to attend earlier engagements with this esteemed committee… Today is exactly 10 days after the first invitation, and in between we’ve had four days that were off calendar as public holidays plus the weekends inclusive,” he noted.

He emphasised the difficulty of managing the state’s affairs under emergency rule and reiterated his respect for the National Assembly’s oversight responsibilities.

“The absence, of course, was not out of disregard, but rather due to the weighty and urgent demands of stabilising governance in a state under a declared emergency,” Ibas added.

While Rivers State is “relatively calm,” Ibas cautioned that the situation remains “fragile” and requires delicate handling. He requested the committee’s understanding and indulgence to allow more time for a comprehensive report.

“It is important that any engagement with this committee is done with the depth, accuracy and clarity it rightfully deserves,” he stressed.

Ibas reaffirmed his commitment to working with the committee and expressed gratitude to both the lawmakers and the media.

“I remain fully committed to cooperating with the committee and to ensuring that all relevant information is made available in due course. I want to specially thank Mr. Chairman and the distinguished honourable members of this committee. I also want to thank members of the press for the role they’ve played in supporting the efforts of the federal government,” he said.

The committee is expected to deliberate on the administrator’s request and announce its next steps regarding oversight of Rivers State’s transitional governance.