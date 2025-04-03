Ibas cancels all job tenders, directs MDAs to refund fees to contractors

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Daniel Abia

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has canceled all procurement and tender processes carried out by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) during the tenure of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika, the decision aligns with the Supreme Court judgment upholding the Appeal Court ruling in Suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/133/2024 and the absence of an Appropriation Law in the state.

As a result, all MDAs involved in such tender processes have been directed to refund tender fees to contractors immediately, pending approval of a spending plan by the state government.

Backlash Against Ibas’ Decisions

Since assuming office, Ibas has faced mounting criticism over his actions, particularly his recent dismissal of all political appointees under Governor Fubara’s administration. Many observers believe his decisions reflect an agenda set by Abuja-based political figures.

Political analyst and former House of Representatives member, Ogbonna Nwuke, criticized Ibas for partisanship, warning that his actions could threaten the relative peace in Rivers State.

“The Sole Administrator is here for just six months to supervise the state. It is absurd that he has come into a state he described as peaceful only to dismantle a well-established democratic structure. Why cancel all contracts? Does he want the state to stagnate? Is he on a mission?” Nwuke questioned.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to caution Ibas, warning that his decisions could undermine stability and peace in the state.

Nwuke also condemned allegations of corruption and violence sponsorship leveled against Governor Fubara by the former Head of Service, describing them as politically motivated and dangerous.

He called on President Tinubu to reinstate Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the suspended State Assembly members, stating:

“Nigeria cannot claim to practice democracy while Rivers State experiences military rule. The President was fed with wrong information before declaring a state of emergency under Section 305, but now, he has the truth. He should restore those he suspended and lift the emergency rule.”

However, the State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chibuike Ikenga, defended Ibas, stating that the decisions were necessary since Governor Fubara appointed the sacked officials and awarded the canceled contracts.

“If their main boss is suspended, it is clear they were part of the irregularities during that period. If the governor is under suspension, they also remain suspended pending further decisions on his return,” Ikenga argued.

He further asserted that many affected appointees did not pass through the required House of Assembly confirmation process, making their removal justifiable.

“As a party, we support the Sole Administrator’s decisions and intervention,” Ikenga declared.

While acknowledging the tension in the state, he insisted that declaring a state of emergency was the right decision to restore order in Rivers State.