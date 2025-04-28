I won’t join Atiku’s coalition – Kebbi gov Idris

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi State

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State governor Dr Nasir Idris has dismissed reports linking him to the former vice president Atiku Abubakar’s coalition.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Ahmed Idris on Sunday, he described the rumour as the handiwork of mischief makers and attention seekers:

“I will be the last man standing in APC; I can’t and I will never even harbour the thought of leaving my party to join any coalition belonging to Atiku or anybody,” the statement reads.

Idris added that he was made by APC and that it is also the platform he used to become the governor of Kebbi State; therefore, he will remain in the party no matter what.

He revealed that his main focus now is how to continue to develop Kebbi State in all sectors, not join any coalition: “I refuse to lose focus on good governance in my state; political jobbers should have a rethink because I will not succumb to their imagination.”