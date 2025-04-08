I won’t back down, APC must fix Anambra primary fraud – Ozigbo

Valentine Ozigbo, a frontline aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary in Anambra State, has rejected the outcome of the April 5, 2025, exercise, describing it as a “well-orchestrated heist” and a “charade” that undermines democratic values.

In a passionate public statement, Ozigbo revealed he has submitted a formal petition to the APC Appeals Committee, citing widespread irregularities during the conduct of the primary.

“The facts are now public: non-party members populated the delegate list; genuine party faithful were locked out or violently barred from voting; accreditation was either skipped or manipulated; and votes were counted without transparency,” he said.

Ozigbo maintained that his rejection of the results was not rooted in personal ambition but in the defence of democratic ideals. “This is not just about me. It is about the soul of our democracy. About the values we claim to represent. About the future we owe our children.”

Despite the setback, he reaffirmed his commitment to the APC and to his mission of serving Ndi Anambra. “I will not be distracted. I will not run to the Senate, nor will I pivot to another political opportunity for the sake of ambition. I will stand firm, here, in the APC, and I will fight this good fight to its just end. Because Ndi Anambra are worth it. Because our democracy is worth it.”

To his supporters, whom he referred to as “the dreamers, the believers, the Valiants,” Ozigbo offered reassurance: “Keep your heads up. Our mission continues. Stay strong. Stay hopeful. We will not back down. We will not break.”

He also warned the architects of the alleged manipulation that the tide of history is turning. “The future cannot be bribed or bullied. The people are watching. History is recording.”

Calling the party to action, Ozigbo urged the APC to redeem its image and uphold justice. “Let us remind the APC that this election is a defining moment — not just for Anambra, but for the credibility of our party and the soul of our nation. The party still has a chance to right this wrong and present a candidate who can truly win and govern.”

Ozigbo concluded with a rallying call: “May wisdom guide us, may courage strengthen us, and may the grace of God continue to carry us. Ka Anambra Chawapu.”