I was offered money to campaign against Peter Obi – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed that he rejected a substantial financial offer ahead of the 2023 presidential elections to campaign against Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

The artist made this revelation while responding to critics who argued that he was wrong to expect Peter Obi to promote his album, The Machine Is Coming, as a show of appreciation for his loyalty.

Defending his stance, Odumodublvck insisted that his request was justified, emphasizing the personal risks he took in supporting the former Anambra State governor.

On his X handle, he wrote: “Ask Abbas, I was offered money I had never seen to campaign against Mr Peter but I turned it down.

“Telling him to promote my new album is not too much to ask as I am not the one to seek favours. I sacrificed my life for this man.

“No wam. The Machine Is Coming.”

