I never believed in Obaseki as a governor — Philip Shaibu

Former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has revealed that he never had faith in former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s leadership even before they both assumed office on November 12, 2016.

Shaibu made this revelation during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme on Tuesday.

Speaking candidly about his reservations, Shaibu stated, “Obaseki is not a politician. We made him governor, Oshiomhole convinced us. I was not one of those that believed he should be the governor because I didn’t believe in him.”

He further explained that despite his initial reluctance, he eventually supported Obaseki out of respect and based on the assurances given by the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

“When he was brought out to contest, I was the last man standing saying no to him, but out of respect, I was convinced. But what we were told, and Comrade predicted well, was that we needed him because we were going into recession, and we needed someone that has an economic background with private sector knowledge. We believed Comrade, we didn’t believe him,” Shaibu said.

Reflecting on their first term in office, Shaibu disclosed that their political structure was dismantled to accommodate Obaseki, trusting in Oshiomhole’s vision for the state.

However, he noted that the dynamics of the second term were vastly different.

“We dismantled our structure and gave him everything. Second term was a different ball game; it was a time of godfatherism in Edo State.”

Vanguard News