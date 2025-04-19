I never accused Otti of stealing my projects – Ikpeazu

Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has dismissed reports that he accused his successor, Governor Alex Otti, of claiming credit for projects initiated under his administration.

Ikpeazu disclosed that he has not issued any statement, regarding the current administration in Abia State since leaving office and dismissed the reports as the handiwork of merchants of evil and lazy bloggers.

In a statement signed by his spokesman , Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, the former Governor described social media reports with headlines such as “Alex Otti is Stealing My Projects to Take My Glory – Ikpeazu” as false, misleading, and maliciously crafted to stir confusion and gain cheap online traffic.

He said; “Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has since moved on to matters of personal interest and has maintained a dignified silence.

”The only occasions he has authorized publications were to clarify officially raised matters by the current government and even that has not occurred in a long while.”

The former Governor warned that legal actions are being initiated against individuals and bloggers responsible for the fabricated stories.

He also warned social media users against sharing unverified information, reminding the public that both the creation and dissemination of falsehoods are punishable under the law.

“Efforts are underway in collaboration with security agencies to uncover those behind the fake news.

“Discerning people who want to verify if any statement came from Dr. Ikpeazu know the proper channels. Those enabling falsehood on their platforms should be ready to face the consequences.”