I like sex, wives should enjoy it as husbands do – Bishop Felix-Adejumo

Co-founder of Agape Christian Ministries, Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo, has urged African women to fully embrace their sexuality without hesitation, challenging traditional views that often discourage open conversations about intimacy.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Felix-Adejumo highlighted the importance of maintaining a fulfilling and vibrant marriage. She encouraged women to abandon societal restrictions and openly communicate their desires with their spouses.

She emphasised that mutual pleasure and honest discussions are key to a healthy and lasting relationship.

“I like sex. If I don’t, how will I have children? And you are just pretending, you like sex. African culture has told you that a woman should not show that she enjoys sex, otherwise they will call her a prostitute,” she stated.

Felix-Adejumo stressed the need to reject outdated mindsets that hinder genuine marital connection.

“When the man is touching you, you’re happy. So, the first thing is to disbelieve that in your mind, otherwise, you’ll be causing problems in your marriage,” she added.

The clergywoman encouraged wives to be more expressive during intimate moments, urging them to shed reservations and embrace the beauty of physical connection.

“Tell yourself, sex is good. I want my husband. And when you’re having sex with your husband, don’t pretend and just be like missionary. Talk, moan, s3x is good,” she said.

Felix-Adejumo also warned against suppressing one’s desires, explaining that such attitudes could weaken a marriage.

“You cannot believe that African mentality. Let’s change it. The devil is using it to destroy marriages because that’s the highest level of intimacy,” she said.

Felix-Adejumo concluded by advising women to be affectionate and reassuring with their husbands.

“Tickle your husband, touch him when he’s making love to you. When he finishes, tell him he did a good job,” she said.