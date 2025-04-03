I have no hand in any ‘satanic’ rally in Akwa Ibom, says Akpabio

Akpabio

***Urges Police, other security agencies to ensure that such satanic rally is not allowed to hold

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has distanced himself from a planned rally purported to be in support of him and organised by what he described as an unknown association tagged, Progressive Peoples’ Resolution (PPR) and led by one Ubong Idemudo, a known controversial character, slated to hold tomorrow 4th April 2025

In a statement signed on Thursday by his

Special Assistant, Media,, Jackson Udom, the President of the Senate has called on the Police and other security agencies in the state to ensure that such a satanic rally was not allowed to hold, as such has did not get his approval.

The statement is titled, ” Disregard any rally in Akwa Ibom purported to be in support of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, GCON,”

The statement read, “The attention of the office of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has been drawn to a planned rally purported to be in support of the Senate President and organised by an unknown association by name; Progressive Peoples’ Resolution (PPR) and led by one Ubong Idemudo, a known controversial character, slated for tomorrow 4th April, 2025

“The President of the Senate is not aware of any rally organised in his support at any venue in Akwa Ibom and therefore urges his supporters and the peace loving people of Akwa Ibom State to disregard such rally and go about their lawful duties.

“The planned rally, from information pieced together, is the handiwork of fifth columnists trying to use the name of the Senate President to achieve their devilish goal

“The Police and other security agencies in the state are by this statement directed to ensure that such satanic rally is not allowed to hold, as such has no approval of the Senate President.”