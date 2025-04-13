I don’t live for validation – Aishat Lawal speaks

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Aishat Lawal is no stranger to the spotlight, but she remains unapologetically grounded in her values. In a recent interview with Pot-Pourri, the screen beauty opened up about her philosophy on fame, handling criticism, and why her name has stayed scandal-free in the industry.

Reacting to critics who complain about seeing the same faces in multiple movies, Lawal didn’t hold back.

“May I ask those critics; would they be happy if they got sacked from their job because some people just graduated from the university?” she questioned.

She emphasized the importance of blending experience with new talent: “The beauty of it is to mix generations of actors in a movie. And then there are sometimes when you know the OGs that will play some roles perfectly. What may be wrong is using Femi Adebayo for a university role, but I can use Gabriel Afolayan in that role because he has a small stature. Do they want us to start selling fish or TomTom?”

One of the reasons Aishat Lawal has remained scandal-free, she revealed, is her conscious effort to stay away from social media drama.

“I try as much as possible to stay away from social media. I don’t live for validation. Whatever you think of me doesn’t make me better; if you think I’m poor, it’s fine,” she said.

Unlike many celebrities who share every detail online, Aishat keeps her private life exactly that—private.

“I don’t like posting my personal life on social media. You can never see my siblings and my husband on social media. My husband does not like it, we don’t live for social media; we live for ourselves,” she said. “I want a private life, and I have that.”