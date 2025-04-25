I don’t regret dumping LP for APC  —  Valentine Ozigbo

Valentine Ozigbo

Bayo Wahab

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, said he did not regret his decision to dump the Labour Party (LP) for the APC.

Ozigbo, who defected to the APC ahead of the party’s governorship primaries, lost the ticket to Nicholas Ukachukwu. He said he dumped the LP because he was not comfortable with what was going on in the party.

Speaking on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Friday, the former LP chieftain justified his defection to the ruling party, saying he explored all options, but his concerns were not addressed.

Asked if he regrets dumping the LP, Ozigbo said, “I have no regrets whatsoever.”

On the gale of defection that hit the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State, the governorship aspirant said different politicians have different reasons for defecting to another party.

“Some of them are genuine considerations, either because of lack of internal party mechanism to resolve issues fairly and equitably, that can actually push somebody out, and then some others may find other reasons. Some noble, some not so noble,” he stated.

According to Ozigbo, he decided to join the ruling APC because the main opposition parties were dysfunctional.

“I put all the parties on the table, and I did my introspection. I prayed about it, I engaged as much as I could. And for me, there are only two options we have in this country today, either be in the mainstream party and see how you can orchestrate the change that you’re looking for, or be part of opposition. I see a very dysfunctional position,” he said.

He maintained that his reason for joining the APC was noble, adding that his defection to the party was predicated on his mission to connect Anambra to the center.’

“I am here for noble reasons. I’m here because I prioritize Anambra people first. I’m here because I also prioritize God, and I felt that there’s one party that can enable us not just get the victory, protect the mandate, connect Anambra to the center and eventually achieve better dividends of democracy, and ultimately, I have a better country,” Ozigbo said.

Vanguard News