I died, went to heaven but God sent me back – Actress Doris Ogala

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has shared a deeply personal and spiritual experience, claiming that she died briefly and visited heaven before being sent back to earth.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram on Thursday, Ogala recounted the surreal encounter, stating that she was told by a divine voice that her time on earth was not yet over.

“I may not have much time now. I have to speak up. I died a few days ago. God gave me a second chance,” she wrote.

The actress described her heavenly vision as serene and majestic, where she felt completely free of earthly burdens.

Ogala claimed she was a queen and had servants attending to her.

“I saw myself in heaven. Very peaceful. All my burden was “lifted. I didn’t want to come back. It was so cool and smooth. The feeling is out of this world. I was a queen. I had servants and gold coins everywhere. Believe me, this is what I saw,” she said.

Sharing a short video from the day of the incident, Ogala continued, “I died as you are seeing me here. I was dead physically but I was in heaven. And God said to me, my child go back, it’s not your turn yet.”

She added that she was gently led through a beautiful passage before being told to wait for her time.

Ogala’s testimony has sparked conversations online, with many fans expressing awe and support, while others have responded with curiosity, asking if there were servants in heaven.