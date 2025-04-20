I did not lie against Supreme Court, Falana replies Wike

LAGOS — Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has debunked claims made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, accusing him of misrepresenting a recent Supreme Court ruling on the defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers State.

In a statement titled “I Did Not Lie Against the Supreme Court of Nigeria”, made available to Vanguard on Sunday, Falana refuted allegations that he lied about the apex court’s judgment, maintaining that his comments were based on verifiable facts and legal developments.

During a recent press conference in Abuja, Wike had accused Falana of spreading misinformation on national television regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling, describing it as “very serious” and capable of inciting unrest.

“If someone of Femi Falana’s calibre can go on national television and lie, it’s very serious. Lies can cause a lot of crises,” Wike was quoted as saying.

Responding, Falana said he had merely stated that the issue of the defection of the 27 legislators was raised suo motu—on the court’s own motion—by the Supreme Court and was already a subject of litigation before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

“All I said was that the matter of the defection of the 27 legislators was raised suo motu and determined by the eminent Justices of the apex court,” Falana clarified.

He further stated that there are video recordings and a sworn affidavit confirming that the 27 legislators had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), contrary to Wike’s claim.

Falana also questioned Wike’s qualifications to criticise him, saying, “Mr. Wike is the only life bencher in Nigeria who has never handled a case in any trial or appellate court.”

He dismissed Wike’s earlier jibe labelling him “a television lawyer,” stating that losing a case is not a crime and that only corrupt lawyers win all cases.

On the broader issue of freedom of expression, Falana reaffirmed his constitutional right to comment on judicial decisions, citing Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“It is no crime to criticise judgments of courts,” he stressed. “My fundamental right to freedom of expression is protected by law.”