I cried my eyes out before posting my birthday pictures – Adaeze Eneh

By Ayo Onikoyi

April 1st is always a special day in the life of social media sensation and influencer Adaeze Eneh also known as Eva as it is her birthday. When she added another year on Tuesday, the curvaceous damsel unleashed her alluringly captivating beauty on social media to the delight of her followers and fans. She served a dose of her glorious womanness in different shades and shapes of awesomeness.

However, the vivacious content creator while thanking God for another breath of life shared a cryptic message on her Instagram page which suggested she has been going through a lot in recent times, secretly.

She writes, “I really wanted to come on here looking perfect as the “birthday girl” but the truth is, I just cried my eyes out right before posting these pictures. I’m at crossroads and dealing with something that has been heavy in my heart for the past five years. So, today I pray for clarity and for God to engineer an entire overhaul in my life and make old things brand new in Jesus name.”