I can’t give up being sexy – DJ Dimple Nipple

By Ayo Onikoyi

DJ Dimple Nipple doesn’t take prisoners when it comes to flaunting the curves and vibes Mother Nature has blessed her with. One look at her Instagram page tells the story that being sexy and rubbing it around is a lifestyle to her

And she echoes this in a chat with Potpourri: “Being sexy is my everyday lifestyle which I can’t change for absolutely anything and like I always say, ‘If you have it, flaunt it but these days people tend to see different reasons people choose to flaunt their endowment and half of them cry every night wishing they have it to flaunt it,” she said with cocky confidence

“To me, being sexy is not just by the body but the way you talk, think, walk and your charisma,” she added.

Born Rachel Oluwabukola Martins, DJ Dimple Nipple first made her mark on the entertainment landscape when she featured in Funke Akindele’s popular YouTube series titled “House Helps” in 2018. But her first passion is dancing and it has taken her on stage with top artistes like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage among others. She has also collaborated with Hennessy and has danced in the biggest nightclubs in Lagos.

The delectable DJ is renowned for her shenanigans on social media, most often than not, in cohort with her best friend known as Cici who is also an actress and dancers. The two friends continue to raise eyebrows with their unusually chemistry which some people see as a little off the edge.