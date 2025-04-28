I broke up with him because he was extremely toxic — Ex-girlfriend of alleged killer of LASU graduate

… He is the son of my school proprietress — Source

… Suspect still at large, says Police

By Efe Onodjae

An ex-girlfriend of Tolani, also known as Dian, the alleged killer of Lagos State University graduate Adijat Adisa, has revealed she ended their relationship due to his toxic behaviour.

The ex-girlfriend, who chose not to reveal her name in a WhatsApp chat with Vanguard, said she dated Dian (Tolani) when she was younger and couldn’t speak up at the time when she was raped by him.

She further explained that when she saw the video interview of the deceased’s mother calling for justice, she felt sad and hoped he would be caught. She added that, according to her source, Dian (Tolani) is currently not in Nigeria.

In her words, while speaking to our correspondent, she said, “I know him very well because we dated for a while, but I broke up with him because he was extremely toxic.

“I don’t know how true it is that he killed the young lady, but I know he’s toxic. This case has been trending on TikTok since March. I even sent it to a few friends who knew us when we were together. Right now, Tolani is not in Nigeria.

“We dated back then, which is why I once posted him on my WhatsApp status, but that was a long time ago. I texted one of my friends who isn’t in Nigeria and is also Dian’s (Tolani’s) best friend. According to him, Tolani hasn’t said anything, but he’s not in Nigeria, so obviously, they’re together, and he’s hiding him. I just stayed calm.

“The case is very serious. I pray they catch him. Because he’s currently on the run, and he has turned off all his handles. They should catch him honestly because I am a victim of rape from him. I was young and couldn’t say a word to anyone.”

A source also revealed that the suspect is the son of her former school proprietress at Standard Children School, located in the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State. The source added that the suspect’s Facebook name is “Ancestor Diane Funds”, which may suggest his involvement in internet fraud, commonly known as “Yahoo Yahoo”.

Continuing, she added, “The mother used to be our proprietress when both her children attended the school. But after they graduated, I started seeing her selling foodstuffs. Diane used to be very humble back then, until I started noticing his lavish lifestyle on Facebook.”

The story began trending after an interview with the mother of the deceased, who called on the Lagos State Police to seek justice for the alleged killing of her daughter.

In a video interview with Punch,, Adisa alleged that her daughter was killed and used for ritual purposes by her boyfriend.

She said she had single-handedly raised Adijat from primary school through university and the completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

The mother of two explained that her daughter had been dating a man identified as Dian, whom she had met only once. Adisa said she became suspicious after seeing scars on her daughter’s body and advised her to end the relationship.

According to her, Adijat failed to show up at work on February 26. Later that day, Dian called to say they had a misunderstanding and that Adijat fainted at his house.

She said the case was reported to the police after her daughter was confirmed dead. The police allegedly found charms in the suspect’s house.

“When I met him, I told my daughter I didn’t like him and asked her to stop seeing him. She told me he is from Igbira. I said I don’t like those people,” Adisa said.

“One morning, her boss called to say Adijat didn’t show up at work. I tried calling her several times, but her number wasn’t going through. I began to panic.

“The guy she was dating also called to say he had been trying to reach her but couldn’t. Later that evening, he called again and said she had fainted after a disagreement at his house. He asked me to come to his house in Abule Egba.

“When I got there, his father confirmed that my daughter was dead. We went to Meiran Police Station to report the case.

“My daughter went to his house on February 26, and he killed her that same day. The police took photos of charms found at his home. We have pictures showing how he hacked my daughter’s face. The mortuary also confirmed scars on her head and hands.

“I don’t know if he’s a Yahoo boy, because my daughter never told me what he did for a living. She only said he graduated from Lagos State Polytechnic, once worked at Stanbic Bank, and now owns a boutique in Agege and a pure water factory.”

Adisa added that some of his family members tried to suppress the case at the Meiran Police Station, prompting her to transfer it to Panti. She called on Nigerians to support her demand for justice, stating that her daughter’s blood was found in a bucket.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and said the suspect is still at large.

“It’s clear the boy committed the offence, but he is still at large. We don’t arrest by proxy, so we can’t arrest his family members. However, we are making efforts to find and arrest him,” Hundeyin said.