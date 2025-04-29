I admire Messi but don’t compare myself to him – Yamal

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal said he is focussed on being himself and not on comparisons to Lionel Messi, ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old star has become a key figure on the right flank, where Barca’s all-time top goalscorer Messi operated for many years, with both players coming through their La Masia youth academy.

Barcelona last reached the Champions League final with Messi on the right of the attack in 2015 and Yamal is hoping to lead the Catalan giants back there this season.

“I don’t compare myself to him, because I don’t compare myself to anyone — and much less with Messi,” Yamal told reporters Tuesday.

“We are thinking about improving ourselves, every day, and on being better on the next day.

“So I don’t think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less — I’m going to enjoy myself, and be myself.”

Yamal said he thought the Argentine forward was the greatest player of all time.

“I admire him obviously, as the best player in history, but I don’t compare myself to him,” he reiterated.

If Yamal features as expected against Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium, he will make his 100th appearance for Barcelona across all competitions.

Yamal set up two goals in the Copa del Rey final as Barcelona beat rivals Real Madrid on Saturday, taking another step towards a potential quadruple this season.

“I’m really excited, it’s my first (European) semi-final, and for many others in the team too,” added Yamal, who said he had no nerves ahead of the game.

“I’ve not had any fear, but I have motivation ahead of the game — I think the butterflies in your stomach are good, all of us players have them.

“But fear… I left fear in the park in Mataro (Yamal’s hometown) a long time ago.”

